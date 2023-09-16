The latest Ara: History Untold video dev diary goes into more detail on its living world

Developer Oxide Games continues to release new video developer diaries on its official YouTube channel to show off more of its upcoming historical grand strategy game Ara: History Untold. The latest video dev diary entry was posted late on Friday.

This week's video is the second part of the discussion between Oxide's dev diary host host Steven Bell with the developer's Art Director Dorian Newcomb.

In the video, Newcomb talks about how the development team wants players to see the world of Ara as a great-looking game but also fun to play when players zoom out and see the world from a distance.

Not only are we trying to make the game beautiful to look at and compelling when you zoom in, but we need to make sure that all the rollovers and the player's choices are clear when you zoom out and play from a distance. That's been that has been the constant struggle of creating a world that's believable at a close level and making sure that the world has integrity and when you zoom out feels like the world itself is large and inviting to play.

Later, Newcomb answers a number of rapid-fire personal questions, including which historical figure he would most like to be pen pals with, what historical location and time period he would like to live in, and more.

Here's a quick summary of Ara's living world features:

Explore a dynamic living world filled with life and charm across sweeping landscapes ranging from tropical jungles to sand-swept deserts as you discover the resources you need to develop your nation. Witness the world come to life in vivid, realistic detail as citizens move throughout the world and react dynamically to times of health and sickness, war and peace, wealth and despair with unique biomes, cultures, and eras that represent the diversity of the human experience.

Ara: History Untold is currently set for release on the PC sometime in 2024 via Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios. You can join the Ara Insider Program right now for a chance to play pre-release builds for the game.