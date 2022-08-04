The MetalFish Y2 is a case that combines your PC and a fish tank

Today, China-based PC case manufacturer MetalFish has added the Y2 Fish Tank Chassis to its lineup of existing PC cases, which combine your PC case with the unlikely partner of a fish tank.

The case itself is a Micro-ATX format, with two front USB-3.0 ports, and dimensions of 370x250x290mm, made out of aluminium and an interior size of 245x220mm. It can support one 2.5-inch hard disk and has two RGB fans on the front which are controllable by a supplied remote.

However, the most interesting feature is that on top of your PC, should you choose this case, is the 5mm thick white light fish tank, kept separated by a layer of 3mm acrylic. MetalFish says that this case will help users feel 'relaxed and calm'. The light at the top is tuned to suit the fish however, and is not controllable with the RGB remote. It also comes with a pump, filter, and oxygenator which is powered by USB.

There is nothing provided that suggests that the sheer volume of water sat above the PC does help with cooling, however this would bring a new meaning to the term water-cooled.

The MetalFish Y2 Fish Tank Chassis is currently available in China for less than $75.