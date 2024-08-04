Google Search widget removes most customization options but adds Dynamic Color

The latest beta update for the Google app reportedly removes most of the customization options for the Google Search widget. Now, you can only choose between a set color of themes.

Earlier, you needed to place the Google Search widget on your home screen, and then go through the settings menu to customize the widget. Here you could change the Bar logo (Google or multicolored "G" logo), Bar shape (Rectangle with shape corners, rounded corners, or pill), Bar color (Dark background with four-color icons, light with gray, black with white, or set a custom hue), and Bar shading (see through to solid).

Now, you will see a new "Customize Search Widget" option accessible from the Google app settings. However, this setting drops most customization options and lets you pick from a limited number of color themes.

image by 9To5Google

There are light and dark backgrounds, with System being the default. The Lens, microphone and the "G" icons are only available in the four-color design. There is a Dynamic Color option and the only other customization option is the Transparency slider.

You can use the slider to set the transparency of the Google Search widget on your home screen, and if you wish to reset the transparency, there is an "Undo" button in the corner. You can tap the "Add" button to place the widget with your preferred customization on the home screen.

So far, the Search widget customization options are visible on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones with Google app beta version 15.30.x as per 9To5Google. It hasn't been rolled out widely to the public, as of yet.

Google is also gearing up for the launch of the Pixel 9 series on August 13, and recently, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was allegedly spotted in the wild in its official case.