The Microsoft Entra Suite security and identity tools are now generally available

Microsoft has recently stated that improving its security services and tools is now the company's number one priority, above everything else it is working on. Today, it announced a new suite of security and online identity tools designed to help unify different programs into one system.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that its Entra Suite is now generally available for its customers. It combines both network access security and identity systems so that businesses can verify their employees in the office and remotely on any device while also protecting their security networks.

Microsoft stated one aspect of these new tools is something called Conditional Access. The blog post said:

Conditional Access evaluates any access request, no matter where it’s coming from, performing real-time risk assessment to strengthen protection against unauthorized access. And because the access policy engine is unified, identity and network teams can be confident that they protect every access point without leaving gaps that often exist between disparate solutions.

Companies that use Entra Suite can allow their employees to access the company's apps and network systems much more easily and securely with passwordless authentication and just one sign-on for all of a business's apps.

In addition, the new tools will help businesses have a cloud-based security and identity system that should get rid of the use of features such as VPNs, on-premises Secure Web Gateway, and others.

You can learn a lot more about Microsoft Entra Suite and its many features in this blog post. The tools are available for the price of $12 per user per month. Businesses must also sign up for a Microsoft Entra P1 subscription before signing up for Entra Suite.

The company also announced Microsoft Sentinel is now generally available as well as part of the Microsoft Defender portal. It stated it will help businesses disrupt any cyberattacks as they happen, along with being able to probe and fix security threats faster,