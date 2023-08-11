The new Forza Motorsport won't have split-screen or spectator mode for launch

The revamped Forza Motorsport driving sim game is due for release on October 10 for the Xbox and PC platforms. Unfortunately, fans of previous games in the series will find a number of features won't make it to the new game at launch.

During today's latest Forza Monthly streaming event, Turn 10 creative director Chris Esaki stated (starting at the 24:13 mark) that the fan-favorite spectator mode won't be included in the new Forza Motorsport at launch. He stated:

Having players come into a featured multiplayer event and taking player slots, and then spectating? It's not really the racing we had intended.

He added that being able to race in multiplayer matches with AI drivers is also something that won't be in the game at launch, due to "all its potential impacts on your safety rating"

Finally, the big "no-go" for launch is split-screen multiplayer. Esaki stated

Our heavy investment in pushing our new graphical features and our complete overhaul of the rendering engine, unfortunately made split-screen really difficult to implement, and is also not going to be in for launch.

Esaki didn't specify if any of these missing legacy features will be added to the new Forza Motorsport via an update to the game after launch.

The good news is that the new Forza Motorsport will still have a ton of online multiplayer features. An update to the game's website details what fans can expect. The blog states:

One of the biggest things we’ve added to multiplayer in Forza Motorsport is a live, real-world time-based mode of pre-defined live events we call Featured Multiplayer. It’s designed to have the feel of a real-world race weekend, with races scheduled to begin at specific real-world times. This new online racing mode consolidates the Hoppers and Leagues modes from previous games.

Forza Motorsport is available for pre-order now from the Microsoft Store, and if you get the Premiere Edition, you can play the full game five days earlier than the normal October 10 launch date.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.