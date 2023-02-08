Bing surges up App Store charts thanks to OpenAI

After only announcing yesterday that Microsoft will be adding technology from OpenAI to new versions of its Bing search engine and Edge browser, apps for both of these products have surged up the App Store and Play Store charts. News that the OpenAI powered Bing could be tried out immediately broke yesterday, which appears to have contributed to a surge of users downloading the Bing app for their smartphone of choice.

Bing is currently sat at the number 10 spot in the UK App Store chart, with Edge sitting at 46 as it stands. Given where it was previously however, it shows a huge increase in downloads overnight, and the same can be said for the US as well.

This surge in downloads may result in some threat to Google in the future, but it just depends if people keep the app installed and keep using it, as the charts can change rapidly from day to day. Google is actually below Bing in the charts at time of writing, which would have been unthinkable just before. The recent surge in popularity of AI powered chatbots, particularly ChatGPT, has led to many search engine providers announcing their own AI powered search tools, with Google announcing Bard and even Baidu announcing Ernie Bot.

Source: data.ai via Techcrunch