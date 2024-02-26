The new Nvidia RTX 500 and 1000 laptop GPUs are made for thin and light notebooks

More and more professional content creators are using AI-based apps to get their jobs done faster. Nvidia has been offering its RTX Ada Generation GPUs as a way to give experienced developers and content makers faster performance for those apps.

Today, Nvidia announced in a press release the latest Ada Generation GPUs, the RTX 500 and RTX 1000. Both of these GPUs are designed for mobile workstations, and indeed, they may be used inside notebooks designed to be thin and light, offering another option for professionals to do their work with a more portable workstation solution.

Nvidia says the RTX 500 GPU will give people who use AI image creators like Stable Diffusion up to 14 times the performance they would get versus using just a CPU. People who use AI-based photo editors could get up to three times the performance with an RTX 500 notebook. In addition, the company claims RTX 500 GPUs will offer 10 times the performance in 3D rendering.

Nvidia states offers some of the uses RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs can provide for content creators:

Video editors can streamline tasks such as removing background noise with AI. Graphic designers can bring blurry images to life with AI upscaling. Professionals can work on the go while using AI for higher-quality video conferencing and streaming experiences.

The Nvidia RTX 500 will include 4GB of GPU memory, while the RTX 1000 will have 6GB of memory. They also support DLSS 3 and the company's own AV1 encoder, which it says is 40 percent more efficient than H.264 for jobs like video streaming and broadcasting.

The new GPUs will be inside a number of PC notebook workstations later this spring from companies like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI. There's no word yet on specific release dates for these notebooks or a price point.