The original Red Dead Redemption is being ported to PlayStation 4 and Switch

Rumors had been swirling quite heavily recently regarding a Red Dead Redemption remake being in development at Rockstar Games. Unfortunately, the official announcement turned out to be a much more tame one, with Rockstar today unveiling a port that will bring the classic experience to PlayStation 4 (and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility) as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Porting studio Double Eleven is the developer handling the new releases. It has previously worked on console ports of titles like RimWorld, Rust, and Minecraft Dungeons. Catch the gameplay trailer below.

It looks like these PlayStation 4 and Switch versions of Red Dead Redemption won't feature any upgrades over the original release, with Rockstar calling it a "new conversion" instead. The game's popular standalone expansion, Undead Nightmare, will be included in the package though, offering its extra zombie horror-themed campaign.

For those unfamiliar with Red Dead Redemption, here's how Rockstar describes the setting:

Red Dead Redemption tells the story of former outlaw John Marston as he journeys across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico to track down the last remaining members of the notorious Van der Linde Gang in a bid to save his family.

Released in 2010, the game has only been available so far on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 platforms officially. Rockstar did not reveal a reason why PC and an Xbox One/Series X|S releases aren't a part of this new porting plan.

However, Xbox players can already play Red Dead Redemption on Xbox One and Series X|S platforms thanks to Microsoft's backward compatibility efforts, so it's not a huge loss there. Over on PC, emulation is the optimal way to experience the classic at much higher frame rates and with better visuals.

Red Dead Redemption's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions will release digitally on August 17 with a $49.99 price tag. Physical editions will release on October 13.