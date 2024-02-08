The Stormgate demo is among the new games added to Nvidia GeForce NOW this week

This week's new additions to the Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming streaming service is a bit on the light side. However, there's also another thing that's being added that you might be interested in checking out for a few days at least.

The GeForce NOW blog has the list of the new titles added to the service:

The Inquisitor (New release on Steam, Feb. 8)

Aragami 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

art of rally (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

dotAGE (Steam)

Tram Simulator Urban Transit (Steam)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (Steam)

However, there's also a way to play the new open beta test of Stormgate. The free open beta demo of the upcoming launched on Steam earlier this week as part of Steam Next Fest. It is the only demo out of the hundreds that are available as part of this event that can also be played on Nvidia GeForce NOW's GPU servers.

Stormgate is the first game from developer Frost Giant Studios, but the team is made up of game industry veterans, many of whom were former Blizzard team members. They wanted to make a RTS game inspired in part by Blizzard's Starcraft franchise and have been working for the past few years on their project which uses Unreal Engine 5 for its graphics.

The Steam Next Fest open beta demo of Stormgate includes two of the game's planned three playable factions, Vanguard and Infernals. It has two gameplay modes. One is the typical 1v1 multiplayer match, but the other is a different three-player co-op mode battling against AI enemies.

Since it's running on Nvidia GeForce GPUs as part of GeForce NOW, you will be able to play Stormgate on the cloud with support for DLSS 2 and 3 graphics tech from almost any device.

The demo will shut down when Steam Next Fest concludes on Feb. 12. Stormgate is currently expected to become available as an Early Access game sometime later in 2024.