Psychological horror game Doki Doki Literature Club Plus is free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's freebie offer is back with a double drop this week. As announced last week, Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle have come in as replacements for the Doors: Paradox giveaway.

Despite its charming visuals and name, Doki Doki Literature Club is best described as a psychological horror entry. The hit free visual novel follows the protagonist as he joins a high school's literature club and meets its seemingly normal members. There are multiple paths and endings to unlock as well.

Here's how the developer Team Salvato describes the experience:

You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending?

This being the premium Plus edition of the game, it ships with additional features like six new side stories, separate music tracks, and higher resolution artwork that are missing from the original free edition.

At the same time, if the visual novel's horror nature is too much, Epic is also offering copies of Lost Castle to claim.

This is a fantasy RPG beat'em up that offers randomized dungeons to dive into. It supports cooperative play for up to four players. Here's how the developer Hunter Studio describes the setting:

In its glory days, Castle Harwood was the heart of a happy land governed by wise and virtuous nobles. But those days are long gone now. Calamity has befallen these lands, and wicked magics corrupt the castle and all that surrounds it. Demons have claimed this rotten place for their domain and even the might of the empire is thwarted by their dark army... and slowly, the corruption is spreading. Castle Harwood is lost.

Both Doki Doki Literature Club Plus and Lost Castle are available for free from the Epic Games Store until February 15. Coming next week is a copy of Dakar Desert Rally as the latest freebie.