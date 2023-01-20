Tiny Tina's Wonderlands and Space Crew Legendary Edition are on Xbox Free Play Days

Xbox has announced that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can plan Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and Space Crew Legendary Edition this weekend as part of the Free Play Days event. If you’re interested in playing, you’ve got until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday to jump on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

To install the games, switch on your console and head to the Xbox Store, from there, go into the Subscriptions tab and enter the Gold member area where you should see the Free Play Days collection. Pick the games you want to download and begin playing. If you decide over the weekend that you like the games, you can purchase them with the following discounts:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Standard Edition ( $24.99 SRP ) at 80% off: $4.99 (Free Play Days)

Xbox describes the two games as follows:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands A world of whimsy, wonder, and high-powered weaponry awaits as the unpredictable Tiny Tina takes you along for the ride across her greatest campaign yet. Forge a highly customizable Fatemaker then embark on a quest to defeat the villainous Dragon Lord. Slay evildoers using a wildly diverse arsenal of guns, spells, and melee weapons, combined with the might of the Multiclass system that lets you harness the power of two unique classes!

Space Crew: Legendary Edition Time for your toughest mission yet! Recruit and train your crew to tackle the growing threat from alien and android armies as you defend Earth to become a Galactic Legend in Space Crew: Legendary Edition. All new content free to existing owners of Space Crew!

Even if you’re saving money right now and don’t want to buy the games to play after the weekend, any achievements you earn or increments to your gamerscore will be retained on your account. That way, if you decide to pick up either game in the future, you won’t have to re-earn those items.