The Earpsy E7 Pro wireless headphones are 50% off in Amazon's Deal of the Day

With Amazon's Deal of the Day today, it is discounting sets of Earpsy E7 Pro active noise cancelling wireless over-ear headphones with built-in microphone by up to 50%. Normally priced at $79.99, you can pick up this light-weight set today for just $39.99, which represents a $40 (50%) saving.

Here are some of the highlights for the Earpsy E7 Pro:

Active Noise Cancellation : Maintain concentration with E7 Pro headphones' advanced active noise cancellation technology. Block out up to 90%+ low-frequency outside sounds like airplane engines to make sure there is only the music in your world. Just take the active noise canceling headphones, get close to your favorite music without any distractions.

: Maintain concentration with E7 Pro headphones' advanced active noise cancellation technology. Block out up to 90%+ low-frequency outside sounds like airplane engines to make sure there is only the music in your world. Just take the active noise canceling headphones, get close to your favorite music without any distractions. High Fidelity Sound : Owing to 45-millimeter driver units, you will hear every detail of the music. Powerful silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range to ensure provide High-Fidelity Audio to achieve a pure, clear sound.

: Owing to 45-millimeter driver units, you will hear every detail of the music. Powerful silk-diaphragm drivers accurately reproduce music across a wider frequency range to ensure provide High-Fidelity Audio to achieve a pure, clear sound. Feel Extreme Comfort : Ultra-comfortable E7 Pro wireless headphones have adjustable zinc alloy sliders to fit snugly over your ears. Super-soft protein leather ear cups with memory foam bring you ultimate snug. Last point--the lightweight design, makes it possible to enjoy the whole day stress-free and comfortable listening.

: Ultra-comfortable E7 Pro wireless headphones have adjustable zinc alloy sliders to fit snugly over your ears. Super-soft protein leather ear cups with memory foam bring you ultimate snug. Last point--the lightweight design, makes it possible to enjoy the whole day stress-free and comfortable listening. Built-in Mic and Bluetooth 5.0 : E7 Pro over-ear headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC function so as to achieve seamless pairing and stable connection. Paired with your device fast by wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch. The Built-in microphone with audio signal processing for superior call quality.

: E7 Pro over-ear headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC function so as to achieve seamless pairing and stable connection. Paired with your device fast by wireless Bluetooth streaming with NFC one-touch. The Built-in microphone with audio signal processing for superior call quality. 30-Hour Playtime: Powerful storage makes the ideal 30-hour Long-lasting listening become a reality. Only one refill for up to 450 songs or 30 meetings using. Work from home for meetings or relax by enjoying music the whole day, E7 Pro headphones are all enough!!!

The Earpsy E7 Pro on-ear headphones are available in Black at the discounted price, while the Blue variant is available at a lesser 29% off for $49.99.

These headphones come with a standard manufacturer warranty and are eligible for free delivery and free return in their original condition for a full refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt.

Please note that this deal will remain live until August 31, 2022 or for as long as stock lasts. Be sure to check out the other Deals of the Day and Lightning Deals on Amazon.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.