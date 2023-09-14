Google will offer automatic software updates on Chromebooks for 10 years

Google is making a bold move to offer automatic updates for Chromebook devices for a very, very long time. Today, the company announced plans to offer software updates for Chromebooks for at least 10 years.

In a blog post, Google stated the details of how this will work:

Starting in 2024, if you have Chromebooks that were released from 2021 onwards, you’ll automatically get 10 years of updates. For Chromebooks released before 2021 and already in use, users and IT admins will have the option to extend automatic updates to 10 years from the platform’s release (after they receive their last automatic update).

Google has also set up a support page to show how this new policy will work for all Chromebooks that are eligible to get the 10-year updates. In some cases, owners must opt-in to get these updates, but for the most part, Chromebook owners won't have to do anything.

Google has also announced plans to make Chromebooks easier to repair. Both authorized repair centers, along with school technicians, will be able to make repairs to Chromebooks without needing a USB key. Google claims this will cut down the repair time for Chromebooks by as much as 50 percent.

Google says it is also working with Chromebook manufacturers to make new models with recycled materials and packaging, along with plans to make them more energy-efficient. The blog states:

In the coming months, we’ll roll out new, energy-efficient features to a majority of compatible platforms. Adaptive charging will help preserve battery health, while battery saver will reduce or turn off energy-intensive processes.

Google added that schools that have purchased a large number of Chromebooks can ask their reseller to quickly sell or recycle them once they have reached the end of their useful life. The reseller, in turn, can give the school some money or credits back while it resells or recycles the older Chromebook.