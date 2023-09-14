Nintendo Direct September 2023 recap: All the big announcements

Nintendo delivered another packed Nintendo Direct showcase today, revealing many games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023 and beyond. From classic remasters to all-new entries in popular franchises, here are the most significant announcements from the Nintendo Direct September 2023.

Tomb Raider 1, 2, 3 Remastered

Fans of the original Tomb Raider trilogy have much to be excited about, as Tomb Raider 1-3 are being remastered in a collection coming to Switch on February 14, 2024.

F-Zero 99

In a shocking but welcome surprise, Nintendo has confirmed that the recent leaks are true. In a retro racing treat for SNES fans, the battle royale-style F-Zero 99 is available today exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members and supports the SNES Wireless Controller.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Speaking of remakes, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is the next classic Nintendo title receiving the HD treatment, launching sometime next year.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong Remake

Nintendo surprised fans by announcing a remake of the Game Boy Advance puzzle platformer Mario vs. Donkey Kong. The remake hits Switch on February 16, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime

The previously teased Princess Peach starring role was revealed as Princess Peach: Showtime!, giving players more insight into her solo adventure. In the game, Princess Peach must save many stage shows that have fallen victim to an evil gang. Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch on March 22, 2024.

Other announcements (Dave the Diver, Splatoon 3 DLC, Super Mario RPG, and more)

Kicking things off was a new gameplay trailer for Splatoon 3's upcoming expansion, Side Order, which is set to launch next spring.

We also got an exciting new look at Super Mario RPG Remake ahead of its November 17 release date. Luigi's Mansion 2 is also poised to haunt Nintendo's console again with its HD remaster arriving next summer.

During the event, Ubisoft provided a new look at Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. This 2D action platformer was announced in June. Today, Ubisoft Montpellier announced it will release on January 18, 2024.

New indie games like Dave the Diver and Trombone Champ have been confirmed for Switch, while Horizons Chase 2 is playable today. With so many classic and brand-new experiences revealed, Nintendo Switch owners have a lot of great games to look forward to.