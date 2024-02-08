Turn 10 has now revealed plans to improve car progression in Forza Motorsport

Earlier this year, Microsoft game developer Turn 10 announced plans to make some major changes and improvements to the recently rebooted racing sim game Forza Motorsport. Today, Turn 10 revealed what it will do to improve car progression in the game.

In a post on the Forza website, Turn 10 said it would ditch the locked part mechanic feature in the game. That means players will be able to access all the parts of their cars at Car Level 1 and change or improve them. Once a car has been added to your collection, you can begin to upgrade it at any time. You will be able to do anything from just switching tires to removing and replacing your car's engine.

Another change that's coming will let players access their in-game Credits to purchase Car Points for upgrading vehicles. That should speed up the process of upgrading your favorite super cars. Turn 10 says if you have 4,500 in-game Credits, you can use them to buy 500 Car Points for upgrades. If your car in Forza Motorsport reaches level 50, you will still get a Showroom discount of 5 percent if you buy cars from the same company.

Turn 10 hopes to add these car progression improvements to Forza Motorsport in time for the next big free content update for the racing sim. Update 6 release should happen sometime in March 2024.

Microsoft and Turn 10 are also working on improvements in two more features. One is that some players feel that the game's race regulations currently send out "inconsistent or unfair penalties". Also, Turn 10 is working on the game's AI drivers to improve them.

Players have reported that AI drivers can do some odd things on the track such as braking too hard on certain courses and following race lines too strictly. There's no word on when these two features will be implemented with a game update.