The new Forza Motorsport Update 4 adds Daytona International Speedway and more

Developer Turn 10 and publisher Microsoft has just launched the latest free update to their racing sim game Forza Motorsport. Update 4 for the game adds a new track that should be very familiar to US race car fans.

The release notes for Update 4 include the new Daytona International Speedway, which may be the most famous US-based race track. The Forza Motorsport version will feature two different versions; one is the more familiar 2.5-mile Tri-oval Circuit for NASCAR races while the other is the longer 3.59-mile Sports Car Circuit that's used in sport car racing events like 24 Hours of Daytona.

Turn 10 says:

Compete on both layouts in Career Mode and Featured Multiplayer, set your fastest lap times in any car class in Time Attack, or enjoy a Daytona race day either solo or with your friends in Free Play and Private Multiplayer. We’ll also have a special Daytona Sports Car Series in Featured Multiplayer to replicate the excitement of the iconic race weekend.

Along with the new track, Update 4 will also include four new vehicles for the game's Car Pass players:

2019 McLaren Senna GTR - January 18, 2024

2019 Ferrari #62 Risi Competizione 488 GTE - January 25, 2024

2022 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro - February 1, 2024

2018 Cadillac #57 TA CTS-V - February 8, 2024

New spotlight cars that will be available with a 30 percent in-game discount include:

1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale EVO - January 18-24

2017 Abarth 124 Spider - January 25-31

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio- February 1-7

2007 Ferrari 430 Scuderia - February 8-15

There will also be new events to participate in, including Italian Challengers:

It starts with All-Wheel Driven, where Lancia stands ready to take on its historic adversaries on the track as you race iconic rally machines. Then in Roadster Renaissance, step behind the wheel of the Abarth 124 Spider and battle the iconic Mazda MX-5 to discover the shared origins of these unique siblings.

Earlier this month, Turn 10 stated it will work to address improvements in Forza Motorsport during 2024 that have been brought up by players in areas like AI drivers, the car progression system, and the game's race regulations.