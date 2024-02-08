£22 million funding to give boost to UK semiconductor R&D

The UK government has announced that it has given two research hubs £11 million each to help them boost their research into silicon photonics and compound semiconductors. The government hopes that the funding will “help convert scientific findings into business realities.”

The two sites receiving funding are the REWIRE facility at the University of Bristol and the Cornerstone Information and Knowledge Centre in Southampton.

The site in Bristol will support chip companies in the South West and Wales advance high-voltage electronic devices with cutting-edge compound semiconductors to help the UK reach net zero.

The site in Southampton will build on the University of Southampton’s work in silicon photonics. This research seeks to use light to facilitate communication instead of electricity. These chips will be much quicker when compared to standard semiconductors.

Discussing the funding, Minister for Tech and the Digital Economy Saqib Bhatti said:

“This investment marks a crucial step in advancing our ambitions for the semiconductor industry, with these centres helping bring new technologies to market in areas like net zero and AI, rooting them right here in the UK. Just nine months into delivering on the National Semiconductor Strategy, we’re already making rapid progress towards our goals. This isn’t just about fostering growth and creating high-skilled jobs, it’s about positioning the UK as a hub of global innovation, setting the stage for breakthroughs that have worldwide impact.”

Aside from this funding, the government said that it’s also giving £4.8 million to 11 semiconductor skills projects around the country. It hopes that this will increase the talent across all educational levels when it comes to skills related to the semiconductor industry.

The funding that has been outlined here is part of the £1 billion National Semiconductor Strategy which aims to “drive forward the UK’s strengths and skills in design, R&D and compound semiconductors” over the next two decades.