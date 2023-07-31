Microsoft is now offering Xbox wireless controller replacement parts for DIY repairs

In June, Microsoft announced that it would give DIY device repair enthusiasts a way to buy official replacement parts for a number of its Surface PC products. Today, the company quietly expanded that program to include replacement parts for its Xbox Wireless Controller and its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 products.

The page on the Microsoft Store site shows that replacement parts are available for the top case for both versions of the controller, along with replacement buttons. In addition, Microsoft is selling Replacement Input PCBA boards for those Xbox controllers, along with the Replacement PCBA and Motor Assembly parts as well. The parts do come with a one-year warranty.

In a new support page, Microsoft makes it clear that these parts should only be purchased and used for Xbox controllers that are out of their normal warranty period. On another support page, the company adds:

These types of repairs require moderate technical skill, and are suited for enthusiasts, professionals, or those with prior experience in electronic disassembly. If this is your first attempt at performing a repair, use caution and follow our safety recommendations and step-by-step instructions.

Microsoft also says that certain tools, which are not directly sold by the company, will be needed to replace and repair the controllers. They include a plastic pry tool, TR8 and T5 Torx screwdriver bits and plastic tweezers.

Microsoft does offer PDF files and even offers YouTube video tutorials for repairing the Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

Having said that, Microsoft does state that failure to follow the repair guides, not using the correct tools, or using parts that are not sold directly from the company "could result in serious personal injury, death, and/or damage to the product or other property."

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.