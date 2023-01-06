Twitter stinks, literally: Workers beg for toilet paper, complain about nasty office odors

Ever since business mogul Elon Musk took over microblogging platform Twitter back in October of last year, he made a lot of cost-cutting measures in a bid to save the company. These actions, however, has some unexpected results for employees: a stinky office.

Janitors at Twitter's headquarters went on strike about a month ago after Elon Musk's company failed to negotiate a new contract with Flagship, the janitorial company that hires them. It seems that the company hasn't picked a new company yet, as according to Business Insider, odors from dirty bathrooms and various clogged toilets in the company's New York City office are making their way onto the company's hallways and work spaces.

Access to toilet paper is also scarce, according to two people familiar with the situation. One employee in the New York office even reportedly said that the lack of basic office necessities like toilet paper was "just bad" and significantly affecting already low company morale. Another staff also said that if Twitter doesn't provide toilet paper, they will be forced to bring their own, much like how those in the San Francisco office did.

As the situation worsened, some employees have aired their concerns via Slack and email, asking for someone to do something about the malodorous situation. No one has received any response yet, according to Business Insider.

Twitter employees are currently required by Musk to report to the office five days a week.

Aside from the stinky bathroom situation, Twitter is also reportedly suffering from a lack of an IT support team. A majority of the employees who would help their colleagues on IT issues have been laid off, fired, or have resigned. To resolve issues, Twitter employees are now asking for help on one of the remaining public channels on Slack, hoping that someone in leadership will notice and take action.

Source: Business Insider