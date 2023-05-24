Ubisoft goes back to the drawing board with Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Remakes are all the rage nowadays, but one, in particular, has been having a hard time reaching the finish line. Ubisoft's remake of the fan-favorite Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time was announced in 2020 with an early 2021 launch window. After two years of delays and a developer change later, Ubisoft is preparing for a long haul.

Breaking the silence surrounding the project, Ubisoft today released an update regarding the state of the game. Unfortunately for fans, the company has confirmed the title is currently at the conception stage.

The remake will not be present at the upcoming Ubisoft Forward presentation in June, and the company won't have any details to share about it for at least the rest of the year either.

Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune headed the development of The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake until May of last year. Following lackluster fan reactions to the visuals and gameplay, Ubisoft handed the development over to its Montréal studio, "the very birthplace of the epic Sands of Time trilogy."

"Since we took over the project, we've been looking at feedback from the community and finding our own way of delivering the game, "said Ubisoft Montréal producer Jean-Francois Naud. "Now, we're building up the team, defining the priorities, putting prototypes together, testing elements, and looking at how we can include community feedback in the development as well."

The team at Montréal is looking into modernizing the movement and combat using the latest technologies, while also refining the original story for modern audiences. The studio added that the narrator that gives it the "storybook feel" will remain a part of the game.

With the project essentially starting over, it may be years before fans get to experience the Sands of Time in a modern light. Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the original Splinter Cell, though no updates have been given regarding the project since its announcement in 2021.