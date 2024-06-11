Ubisoft Forward 2024 wrapup: Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake news and more

Monday's 2024 edition of Ubisoft Forward included lots of announcements, trailers, and news of upcoming update. While we didn't get a status report on Beyond Good and Evil 2, we did get some new footage from Star Wars Outlaws, along with the reveal of Anno 117: Pax Romana, and the announcement of the upcoming story DLC for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Here's some of what else was revealed during the event.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - coming in 2026

The remake of the classic game in the long-running action series is confirmed for release in 2026. Ubisoft stated the game is now in full production at its Montreal studio, with assistance from its Toronto, Bucharest, Paris, and Pune teams

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - DLC reveal

The recently released game is getting some extra content. The Mask of Darkness story DLC will launch in September.

Assassin's Creed: Shadows - 10-minute gameplay footage

The next game in the long-running Assassin's Creed series is due on November 15. Ubisoft showed of 10 more minutes of gameplay, demoing its stealth and combat features, during Ubisoft Forward 2024.

XDefiant - Season 1 trailer teaser

The just-launched free-to-play shooter will officially begin its first season on July 2 with a new map, a new faction, a new Capture the Flag mode, and more.

The Crew: Motorfest - New island launches in November and more

The arcade open-world racing game will expand in November, adding a new Hawaiian island, Maui, to the game for free. It will also include The Chase Squad, a new PvE mode where players will find and race rival drivers on the streets.

Monopoly - Coming in September 2024

The all-time classic board game gets a new console and PC version in September with a full 3D city in the center of the game board.