Ubuntu 23.10 beta and final release dates unveiled in newly published schedule

Canonical has published the release schedule for Ubuntu 23.10, which doesn’t yet have a codename but will utilize the letter M for the adjective and noun, for example, M ellow M anatee. The two most important dates on the schedule are the beta release date and the date of the final stable release.

On September 18, Canonical will institute a beta freeze on Ubuntu 23.10 so that hardly anything changes in the run-up to September 21 when the beta is issued. The public will be invited to try out the beta release and supply feedback on issues encountered so they can be addressed before the final release a few weeks later on October 12.

As a non-LTS version, Ubuntu 23.10 will be supported for just nine months. This is great for people who want to keep their computer up-to-date with all the latest goodies Ubuntu has to offer but people who don’t like doing regular upgrades are better off sticking with Ubuntu 22.04 LTS until Ubuntu 24.04 LTS arrives in April 2024.

For those who do want to jump on these latest releases, Canonical is due to release Ubuntu 23.04 on April 20. The beta was released at the end of March so you can give that a whirl if you like but be warned that there could still be issues.