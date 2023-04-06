Intel graphics driver 31.0.101.2121 (WHQL) for 6th-10th gen Intel CPUs released

Intel has released its latest WHQL driver version 31.0.101.2121 for 6th-10th Gen Intel Core Processor Graphics, and related Intel Atom, Pentium, and Celeron processors on supported versions of Windows 10 and 11.

This is a legacy driver and does not add anything new, since last year Intel has only provided security updates for 6th-10th gen Intel CPUs as well as fixing a number of undisclosed issues. You can check out the full changelog below:

version 31.0.101.2121 changelog:

Known Issues Vertical collage mode not functional using the Intel Graphics Command Center.

May observe two combined displays visible as not combined displays in the Intel Graphics Command Center

According to a post on Reddit, this driver also appears to have trouble installing on Skylake (6th gen) Intel CPUs with Gen9 GPUs, which include Iris and Iris Pro graphics.

You can download the driver by heading over to Intel's official website at this link. The driver is compatible with Intel 6th-10th Gen processor graphics.

Source: Release Notes (PDF) via Intel