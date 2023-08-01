Unrecord developer is alerting people to not fall for fake YouTube ads to download the game

Earlier this year, a small French indie game developer, Drama, released a teaser trailer for its first game, a first person shooter called Unrecord. The trailer for the Unreal Engine 5-based game looked extremely photorealistic and quickly went viral.

The trailer looked so good that some people thought it was "fake", meaning that it was actually filmed in the real world. However, Drama's co-founder, Alexandre Spindler, quickly posted a second video that showed Unrecord running in "no clip" mode inside the Unreal Engine 5 editing tool.

Today, Spindler posted a new message on his X (formerly Twitter) account. Ironically, he's now alerting people to not fall for fake YouTube ads that use copies of the trailer as a way to get folks to download what are likely to be malicious files.

Fake ads on YouTube are misusing our trailer to scam users into fraudulent downloads. If you encounter these, please report them to Google and don't click any links. Unrecord is not yet available for download. Any claim otherwise is a scam. We are working to resolve this issue. pic.twitter.com/XHcOr3wPyD — Alexandre Spindler (@esankiy) August 1, 2023

Spindler added that Drama is "working to resolve this issue" with the fake ads.

In the meantime, Drama has been in stealth mode since the trailers were released, as the small team stated that it is "actively working towards securing the necessary funding to bring Unrecord to life."

However, it has quietly revealed on its website that it is currently hiring to fill in a number of jobs for its team. That may indicate that Drama has received at least some funding to continue to create Unrecord. However, we suspect it may be a while, perhaps years before we get any more concrete info on the game's development, much less an actual release date.