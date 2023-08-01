This new iOS 17 concept reimagines the Control Center as a list

A new iOS 17 concept tries to reimagine the look of the Control Center on iPhone. The concept shows the iOS Control Center in the form of a list that you can save in your preferred order of priority. It also comes with the ability to pin your favorite controls at the top of the Control Center.

The iOS concept is created by Parker Ortolani who has designed various Apple concepts in the past. Ortolani wrote in an X post that his concept design is inspired by the new iMessage app picker on iOS 17 beta. One way the concept differs from the existing Control Center is it includes colorful icons as well as the names of various controls.

Concept: Reimagining control center on iPhone with an entirely new interface inspired by the modern iMessage app picker in iOS 17. It'd be more playful and respond to your actions with fluid animations. Pin your favorite controls at the top. Rearrange the list. Drill down into… pic.twitter.com/IrIO1oly9c — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) August 1, 2023

In addition to system controls, you can also add actions from third-party apps such as checking the forecast on a weather app or talking to ChatGPT via its iPhone app. It also offers support for iPhone 15 Pro's rumored action button or side button which can be used to open the Control Center.

Also, the concept saves some hard work by allowing users to rearrange the controls without making a visit to the Settings app. You can tap and hold to modify the list of controls or pin your favorites at the top.

Apple introduced Control Center for the first time with the release of iOS 7 back in 2013. It received a major overhaul in 2017 with the release of iOS 11 and iPhone X. Following the update, a down swipe from the top-right corner of the screen is required on Face ID-enabled iPhones to open the control center.