The Unrecord team is now in stealth mode while it works to "meet and exceed" expectations

A few weeks ago, the previously unknown and small indie game development team Drama released a trailer for Unrecord, its upcoming debut game. That trailer for the Unreal Engine 5-based first-person shooter was so photo realistic, it became a viral hit online. One of the game's developers, Alexandre Spindle, released a second trailer on Twitter to prove that the first video was made in-engine.

Since then, the Steam page for Unrecord has been waitlisted nearly 800,000 times. People have also been wondering when we will get more info or more trailers for the game. This weekend, Spindle posted a message on Unrecord's Discord channel, and it sounds like we may have to wait a little while to get more updates or videos:

To ensure that we deliver the best possible gaming experience, we believe it is crucial to take a step back before taking two steps forward. Therefore, for the time being, we are unable to share additional gameplay footage or devblogs. Our undivided focus is on perfecting and refining the core elements of Unrecord to meet and exceed your expectations and our creative vision. Currently, we are actively working towards securing the necessary funding to bring Unrecord to life. We have entered into discussions with potential investors who share our vision and understand the importance of preserving our creative integrity. Be assured that we will spare no effort in ensuring that the game we deliver remains true to our original artistic vision and narrative.

Spindle mentioned that Drama is also planning to expand its team sometime in the near future. He also wanted to "express our profound gratitude for the overwhelming support we have received" since the trailer was released. He added:

We understand that this early development phase may result in a temporary lull in news updates, but please rest assured that this is a necessary step towards delivering the best possible game. Your enthusiasm invigorates us, and we eagerly anticipate unveiling more about Unrecord as we make progress.

Obviously we will be keeping an eye out on Drama and its progress on Unrecord in the coming months.