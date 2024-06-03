Valve: 46% of PC users on Steam run Windows 11

Windows 11 had a couple of rough months in the global market, but things are looking alright on the gaming side. Valve reports that Microsoft's newest operating system keeps on increasing its market share, and it is now only four points away from Windows 10.

Steam conducts a monthly survey to collect data about what kinds of computer hardware and software our customers are using. Participation in the survey is optional, and anonymous. The information gathered is incredibly helpful to us as we make decisions about what kinds of technology investments to make and products to offer.

According to the May 2024 results of the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results, 46.08% of all PC users on Steam run Windows 11. In May 2024, the OS increased its market share by 0.93 points. Windows 10 is now dangerously close to losing its "the most popular OS on Steam" title. It now has 50.35% (-0.67 points).

Windows 10 64-bit: 50.35% Windows 11 64-bit: 46.08% Windows 7 64-bit: 0.38% Windows 8.1 64-bit: 0.08%

Overall, 96.21% of all Steam users use Windows, while 1.47% (+0.12 points) prefer macOS and 2.32% (+0.42 points) prefer Linux.

Here is what was happening on the hardware side in May 2024.

Steam Hardware Survey - May 2024 Processors Intel

66.84% (+0.33) AMD

34.69% (+1.23) Microsoft

0.04% (+0.01) CPU Cores 6 cores

33.10% (-0.08) 8 cores

21.18% (+0.49) 4 cores

20.60% (+0.37) Memory 16GB

47.08% (-1.18) 32GB

28.72% (+0.63) 8GB

12.05% (+0.16) GPU Models Nvidia RTX 3060

6.01% (+0.46) Nvidia GTX 1650

4.38% (+0.18) Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

3.73% (+0.14) Video Memory 8GB

34.23% (+0.13) 12GB

17.43% (+0.34) 6GB

14.15% (-0.30) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080

58.08% (-0.35) 2560 x 1440

18.72% (-0.18) 1366 x 768

3.64% (+0.22)

You can find more information on the official Steam Hardware and Software Survey website.