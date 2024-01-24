Palworld has a big roadmap for content updates but bug fixes are the current focus

The unexpected success of developer PocketPair's hit open-world survival game Palworld has continued unabated since it launched on January 19. It remains the most popular game on Steam, and earlier this morning, the developer revealed on its X (formerly Twitter) account that it has now sold over 7 million copies in its first 5 days on PC and Xbox platforms.

#Palworld has sold over 7 million copies in only 5 days!



Thank you very much!!



We continue to be hard at work addressing the issues and bugs some users are experiencing.



Thanks for your support!

The surprise success of Palworld has also been followed by server issues and the discovery of some bugs that need to be addressed. PocketPair has stated a number of times it is working to solve these issues, and in a new post on the game's X account, the developer says fixing those bugs will continue to be its major priority at the moment.

Some of the critical issues that PocketPair is dealing with include the following:

Sometimes, the world date may experience rollbacks.

The loading screen may persist when trying to load into worlds.

The developer is also working on a couple of improvements to Palworld, including

Key configuration improvements

Improvements to base Pal AI and pathing.

PocketPair has revealed a roadmap of new content and features it plans to put into Palworld after addressing the most important issues and adding key improvements﻿﻿. The roadmap includes:

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies

Obviously, there's no specific timeframe for when any of these new features and improvements will be put into the game. However, with the scale of Palworld's early success, we suspect PocketPair will be hiring more team members to put these content updates into place sooner rather than later.