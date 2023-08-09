Verizon's lesser known video conferencing app BlueJeans is shutting down

US telecom giant Verizon announced that its video conferencing app which goes by the name BlueJeans is shutting down. 9to5Google reports that an email was sent to the users stating that BlueJeans Basic and free trial offerings will go out of service on August 31.

The email further added that affected users should download any saved recordings before the designated date. It is yet to be known when the business customers of BlueJeans will lose access to the service.

BlueJeans was founded back in 2009 by Alagu Periyannan and Krish Ramakrishnan. The company headquartered in San Jose, California launched its first commercial service in 2011. Verizon acquired BlueJeans in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, inviting 390 new employees under its roof. It was a time when video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet almost became household names.

The company added a free tier earlier this year to compete with the likes of Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams which have offered no-cost service for a while now. It also hosts annual customer awards to celebrate customers who use BlueJeans products to achieve outcomes that have a positive impact on their business and society.

Over the years, the video conferencing service has won several awards and found its name among the best places to work in various reports. Back in January 2022, it teamed up with Google to preload BlueJeans Meetings on Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 devices sold by Verizon. It has also partnered with Samsung to optimize its video conferencing services for flagship, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices.

Several features and apps such as customizable layouts, student roasters, floating chats, breakout sessions, etc. have been introduced to optimize the service for remote learning. It also offers integration with other virtual meeting platforms, including Microsoft Teams and Meta Workplace.

Via: 9to5Google