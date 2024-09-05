Copilot for Microsoft 365 adds support for Welsh and Catalan languages

The Copilot for Microsoft 365 team is working on supporting additional languages across all Copilot features. Recently, the team revealed that Copilot for Microsoft 365 will soon support an additional 12 languages: Bulgarian, Croatian, Estonian, Greek, Indonesian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Romanian, Serbian (Latin), Slovak, Slovenian, and Vietnamese.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced that they are rolling out Welsh and Catalan language support in Copilot for Microsoft 365. With this expansion, Copilot for Microsoft 365 now supports 30 languages and language variants.

Welsh and Catalan languages are not yet supported in Excel and OneNote, but they will be in the coming weeks. Also, Microsoft specifically mentioned that Copilot for Microsoft 365 may not yet understand every colloquial expression or linguistic convention of these languages. But they will continue to improve Copilot based on user feedback.

Apart from expanding the list of supported languages in Copilot for Microsoft 365, Microsoft is also making improvements to better handle these language variants: Dutch (Belgium), German (Switzerland), English (UK), Spanish (Mexico), and French (Canada). Recently, Copilot for Microsoft 365 also received other updates including the ability to create images from chat and automatic prompt suggestions based on previous interactions.

Later this month, Microsoft has planned an online event named 'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' to discuss the next phase of Copilot. The special event will feature Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of AI at Work at Microsoft. During this event, Microsoft is expected to discuss the next wave of new features that will be coming to Copilot for Microsoft 365. Along with the new features and improvements, there is a rumor that Microsoft may announce some branding changes to its Copilot offerings. You can read more about them here.

The live stream of the 'Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2' event will start at 8 AM Pacific Time on September 16.