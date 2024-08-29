Vivaldi 6.9 is now avalable with tab renaming, more responsive UI, and other changes

Today, Vivaldi Technologies released a big new update for its browser. Version 6.9 is now available on supported platforms, offering users even more customization, the ability to rename tabs, better tab sync, and performance improvements. Here is a quick description of the release:

Today, we’re excited to introduce Vivaldi 6.9 — a release that may seem subtle at first glance, but is full of improvements. We’re committed to making every release meaningful, whether it’s packed with new features or focused on fine-tuning the experience you already love. This update is all about refining what makes Vivaldi special: giving you powerful tools to personalize your browser, stay organized, and navigate the web your way. While Vivaldi 6.9 includes important bug fixes and performance improvements, we’ve also added a few new features that we think you’ll really appreciate.

With Vivaldi 6.9, users can rename their tabs and tab stacks to give them more meaningful names for better workspace organization. Tab renaming will be particularly handy when dealing with multiple tabs on the same website.

Another productivity-boosting feature is drag-and-drop support for the Downloads Panel. Now, you can grab a file from the panel and drag it to the desktop, email, folder, another app, or anything else. You can move one or several files at once.

The Windows Panel also received some love from developers (it is not related to the Windows OS). It now offers a clearer and better-structured view of all your synced tabs from other devices. You can easily distinguish pinned tabs, workspaces, stacks, and more.

In addition, Vivaldi 6.9 features notable performance improvements for tabs and user interface responsiveness. The built-in Mail client, which was revamped earlier this year, also received over 40 different fixes. You can check out the complete changelog in a post on the official website.