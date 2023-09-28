Vivaldi browser is now available for iPhone and iPad

The makers of Vivaldi announced that the web browser is now available for iPhone and iPad. This adds to the list of Vivaldi-supported platforms that already include Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS.

The new web browser for iOS comes with all the standard Vivaldi features, such as Speed Dial, Panels, tab switcher, ad-blockers, encrypted sync, reading lists, custom app icons, etc. It offers a desktop-style interface where you can see open browser tabs even when your phone is in portrait mode.

Vivaldi also comes with built-in tracker-blocking and ad-blocking capabilities. During the setup, you can choose to block the trackers alone, block trackers and ads, or allow everything. The same goes for browser tabs, where you choose to display or hide the Tab Bar on your device.

Vivaldi browser also lets you sync data across your desktop, mobile devices, and cars with end-to-end encryption. Much like other browsers, you can sync a variety of stuff like bookmarks, history, saved logins, and open tabs. You can switch between a number of search engines according to your liking.

In its blog post, Vivaldi stated:

The wait is over! Vivaldi on iOS has arrived. At Vivaldi, we believe that your browser should adapt to you, not the other way around. Now we bring this experience to your iPhone and iPad. Whether you’re a casual or an advanced user, you get the flexibility and versatility to browse the web your way with Vivaldi’s powerful features and unmatched levels of personalization.

The browser's iPad version brings in more real estate, allowing extra room for features like Panels and Speed Dial. For instance, you can add multiple Speed Dials to your Start Page and organize links as per your preference.

Vivaldi was officially launched back in 2016 and now it's finally available for one of the biggest smartphone operating systems out there. It is available to download on the App Store and is supported on devices running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.