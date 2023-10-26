Vivaldi 6.4 is out with picture-in-picture improvements, Calendar templates, and more

Vivaldi 6.4 is now available for download. Vivaldi Technologies has released a new feature update with a couple of improvements for pop-out videos (picture-in-picture), Mail, Calendar, and more.

What is new in Vivaldi 6.4?

. Pop-out videos (picture-in-picture) now have a volume slider, allowing you to adjust the volume level on the fly. Available controls include a close button, a "back to tab button," scrubbing, and a volume slider. You can enable picture-in-picture by clicking the button on the playing video when hovering the cursor over it. Calendar Templates. Vivaldi's built-in Calendar now lets you create templates for frequently occurring events, such as meetings, birthdays, doctor's appointments, etc. Templates will help you set up events much quicker and effortlessly.

In addition to picture-in-picture and Calendar upgrades, Vivaldi 6.4 delivers multiple fixes for the address bar, bookmarks, tabs, feeds, history, menus, Mail, and other parts of the browser. You can find the complete changelog in a blog post on the official Vivaldi website.

Vivaldi 6.4 is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, Android, Android Automotive, Raspberry Pi, and iOS. Vivaldi Technologies recently launched the browser on iPhone and iPad, allowing Apple users to continue using Vivaldi on mobile devices with safe passwords, favorites, history, and other types of content sync.

Keeping your data safe is our priority. That is why we store the Sync data on our own servers in Iceland. Even though we are using the Sync engine from Chromium, we have modified it to use our own server instead of Google’s servers. This means you do not need to trust Google with your data. We have also added encryption to the data, using an encryption password that we do not have access to on our servers so that only you can access it.

You can download Vivaldi from the official website.