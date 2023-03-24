Weather from Microsoft Start declared most accurate global forecast provider

ForecastWatch, a forecast monitoring and assessment company, has granted Microsoft a "world's most accurate global forecast provider" title. The independent study evaluated 25 major forecast providers and concluded that the data provided by Microsoft achieved the highest ranking providing the general forecast and more specific data, such as high/low temperature and wind speed.

In addition to the general forecast, weather on Microsoft Start provides extra information, such as suggestions, alerts, air quality index, and other essential data you may need to plan your activities during the day. The company was even recognized by the Director of NOAA's National Weather Service for its contribution to public safety.

You can access the "most accurate weather forecast" from Microsoft on the Microsoft Start portal, the new tab page in Microsoft Edge, Widgets in Windows 11, and News and Interests in Windows 10. In addition to refining the algorithms used to generate forecasts, Microsoft is improving the overall user experience. For example, the weather widget in Windows 11 recently released better theme-aware icons and subtle animations. Interestingly, the dedicated Weather app in Windows 10 and 11 still uses data provided by Foreca, which scored notably lower than the weather in Microsoft Start.

You can find more information about ForecastWatch's research and analysis in a document available here.