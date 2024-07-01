Microsoft is testing a major update for Weather app on Windows

Windows 11's pre-installed weather app will soon receive a new update with some notable changes. These updates were highlighted by @ChangeWindows on X (formerly Twitter), and a summary of the changes can be found below.

The existing two ad blocks on the Weather app's home page are still there.

The home page top bar now has a Fluent-like design with rounded buttons and more.

Previously, the home page title bar had the option to change between Light and Dark themes. Now, you can change the theme from the temperature unit selector pop-up and then the existing title bar button. Right now, it doesn't work the way we expect, but Microsoft may fix it in the upcoming updates.

The new navigation control on the home page will have links to various sections on the page allowing you to jump between sections easily without scrolling up and down.

There is a new light theme which looks pleasing to the eyes. Take a look at it below.

The "SEE MONTHLY PLANNER" button is replaced by "SEE MONTHLY," and it will now just scroll down on the same page instead of opening a separate monthly overview page.

The "WEATHER INSIGHTS" section is now replaced by the "Weather details" section, which will now display Cloud Cover, Wind, AQI, Visibility, Dew point temperature, Moon phase, and more.

The new redesigned home page has the new Weather maps section with a new set of controls; take a look at it below.

Scrolling further down, the new Monthly section on the new home page introduces two new ad blocks.

The final section on the home page is the Weather trends section, which shows historical weather data of a location.

Apart from the home page, the Weather app remains the same as before.

This Weather update is currently rolling out gradually, so it may not be available to everyone yet. If you've already received it, we'd love to hear your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

You can download the MSN Weather app from the Microsoft Store.

Image via @ChangeWindows