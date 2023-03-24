Resident Evil 4 Remake will add The Mercenaries mode on April 7

If you have been spending this day playing the Resident Evil 4 Remake, you are not alone. Capcom's remake of the classic entry in its survival horror franchise is doing very well on the PC platform. It's currently the number one-selling game on Steam, and there are over 140,000 concurrent players on that service at the time of this writing.

However, there's more content coming for the game. In the Resident Evil 4 Remade launch trailer, there's a mention at the end of The Mercenaries DLC, which will be coming on April 7 for free.

Right now there's no word on exactly what this new gameplay mode will be like. In previous games in the Resident Evil series, the Mercenaries mode centered on generating as many points as possible by killing different enemies in a specific time period. In the original Resident Evil 4, the mode was to stay alive and take out enemies until an evac helicopter arrives.

Meanwhile, if you are still on the fence about getting the game, the free "ChaInsaw Demo" is available for PlayStation and Xbox consoles to download, along with Steam. You can get the full game now on Amazon.

