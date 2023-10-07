Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundles for multiplayer mayhem, storytelling discounts, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble brought forth two new gaming bundles this week, and first up is the refresh of the October Choice selection. The new bundle for October brings eight games to claim as usual.

For latest games are The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal Hellsinger, Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, Rebel Inc: Escalation, Spirit of the Island, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler's Tale, and Mr.Prepper.

The October Humble Choice bundle will refresh to bring the next wave of games on November 7, giving you a month to decide on the current selection. The bundle will cost you $11.99 to grab all games.

For those looking for a more themed bundle, Humble's new Multiplayer Mayhem selection with hit party games may be a good choice.

The seven game bundle begins with Rounds and Stick Fight: The Game for paying at least $3. The next tier brings Boomerang Fu and Ultimate Chicken Horse for $6. The final tier adds three more games, adding PlateUp!, Heavenly Bodies, and KeyWe with a $10 price tag for the whole bundle.

At the same time, Fanatical has an interesting new bundle from its Platinum line. The selection includes games like Fallout 4, Tinykin, Not For Broadcast, Trailmakers, The Evil Within 2, and more. From the bunch, you can choose three games for $9.99, five for $14.99 or seven for $19.99.

Epic Games Store's freebie offer refreshed earlier this week, and just as it was announced, the latest game available is a copy of Godlike Burger.

The game is a unique restaurant management experience, where you are in charge of the best burger joint in the universe. However, the burger meat itself is made up of the alien customers that covet it, adding a murderous twist into the whole management process.

Godlike Burger is yours to claim and keep until this coming Thursday, October 12. Next week will be a double giveaway, with Blazing Sails and QUBE Ultimate incoming.

Free Events

It seems to be another quiet weekend for free events, with only a single game being available.

The multiplayer mini-golf experience Golf With Your Friends is currently available to try out for free on Steam. Up to 12 players can join together to play through the large number of themed courses, with multiple game modes, power ups, and even community-made levels available.

Big Deals

Alongside a rare Elden Ring sale, notable discounts this week arrived from Bandai Namco, a sale festival for games with great storytelling, and a variety of simulation titles. If you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, Ghostwire: Tokyo from Tango Gameworks is now available as part of its monthly promotions to claim.

With those and more, here's this weekend's handpicked big deals list:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free deals are up next, and this time there are plenty of hit sci-fi titles sprinkled in throughout its weekend promotions. Here are some highlights:

