Weekend PC Game Deals: QuakeCon specials, bundled Resident Evil, and Assassins to try

Horror fans got a big treat from the Humble Store this week. The latest collection turned out to be Resident Evil-themed, featuring 11 games from the decades-spanning franchise that are split into four tiers.

The first tier begins with Resident Evil, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2 Epi 1 for $3. Tier two increases the price to $10 but adds on Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 5 Gold, and Resident Evil 6.

The third tier moves to the more modern titles with Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, and Resident Evil 6 for $20. Going for the full bundle will cost you $35, and also get you Resident Evil Village alongside all previous titles.

Meanwhile, over on the Fanatical store, a build-your-own-bundle offer has gone up targetting owners of portable gaming PCs like the Steam Deck. This features Dishonored, Redout, The Darkside Detective the first two Metro titles, and more. The price depends on how many games you choose, with it starting at $4.99 for three selections.

Epic Games Store delivered yet another double freebie drop of PC games this week. The latest titles on offer are Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, which are returning giveaways.

Paradox's Europa Universalis IV is a historical grand strategy game where players can build and rule a nation from the late Middle Ages to the early modern periods. Meanwhile, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You is an investigation simulation experience where the player takes the role of a government worker in an authoritarian state snooping into private citizen data.

You have until Thursday, August 17, to grab the two games on offer currently. Coming up next week are copies of Black Book and Dodo Peak as part of the latest freebie round.

Free Events

Assassin's Creed fans have more than enough to play this weekend. Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced it is making five games from the popular franchise free-to-play over the weekend temporarily.

This event is now active, offering the base experiences of Assassin's Creed II, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Assassin's Creed Black Flag, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla in full to try. The promotion is active via the Ubisoft Connect launcher, while Valhalla alone is also available to try on the Epic Games Store.

Big Deals

With QuakeCon's return this weekend, plenty of deep sales for Bethesda games have gone online too. There are also some cat-specific promotions, a whole lot of THQ Nordic discounts, and more to peruse this weekend. If you're a Prime subscriber, don't forget to grab copies of Quake 4, Farming Simulator 19, and others that have entered the Gaming bonuses section recently too.

With all that out of the way, here's our handpicked list of big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is also joining in on the QuakeCon hype, though with DRM-free games of course. Here are some highlights from that and more:

