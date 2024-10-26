Weekend PC Game Deals: Save Like a Dragon, grab Arkane hits, and try some Fallout

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble this week introduced two new bundles for gaming fans, and the Microids Mystery Menagerie Game Bundle is up first.

This selection touts games from series like Syberia, Still Life, Agatha Christie, and others, with five tiers available to choose from. The complete bundle will set you back $20, giving you 18 Steam games to keep. However, it seems Humble has a limited number of keys available for some games, so they may run out by the time you get the bundle.

Next, the House Flipper bundle offers the standard and VR versions of the popular renovation sim in its $5 starting tier. The next two tiers simply add more and more DLC to the mix, with the full bundle costing $15 and adding six more premium add-ons in total.

The Epic Games Store came in with another freebie offer this week, and it was for a copy of Moving Out.

Offering cooperative play for up to four players locally, this physics-based moving simulator offers you the chance to be a "Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician" (FART). Furniture and appliances must be taken to the moving truck in any way possible, whether it be through open doors, closed windows, or even thrown from upper floors.

The Moving Out giveaway will last until October 31, which is also when Ghostwire: Tokyo and Witch It will land as the latest promotions.

Free Events

After a week of demo festivals, there seems to be only one free event happening on Steam at the moment. Celebrating Fallout Day, Bethesda has begun a Fallout 76 free-to-play promotion that lasts until October 29, giving you complete access to the multiplayer RPG experience with a massive world to explore, questlines to pursue, loot to collect, and bases to build, alongside friends and strangers.

Big Deals

A whole lot of games on sale this weekend, some from early Halloween promos and some publisher offerings, as well as franchise focused specials such as Like a Dragon, Fallout, and Walking Dead. Containing discounts like those and much more, here’s our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

Stealth games, story-rich classics, Yakuza franchise promotions, and much more are a part of the GOG store’s latest DRM-free specials. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.