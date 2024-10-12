Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled classics to grab, tombs to raid, and freebies to claim

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

Humble Store introduced the SNEG Video Game Classics Bundle this week for fans who want to go through a whole lot of retro goodness.

The bundle is split into two tiers, and the $5 starting option has 10 games to grab. This includes Star Command, CyClones, The Summoning, Dark Legions, Necrodome, Witchhaven, and more. However, paying $10 will expand that selection by quite a margin, with 12 more games joining the fray. This has Blade of Darkness, Chasm: The Rift, Warlords I, II, and III, Veil of Darkness, and even more classics.

Keep in mind that all these games are provided as DRM-free GOG keys instead of Steam. The bundle comes to an end in about two weeks.

The Epic Games Store went back to offering double freebies this week, with it bringing Empyrion – Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation.

Empyrion is a sci-fi survival crafter that lets you create settlements, space-faring vessels, space stations, and more in a voxel-based universe. Cooperative and PVP multiplayer server options are available as well. At the same time, the survival horror and souls-like mashup experience Outliver: Tribulation is also here for claiming. The action game takes you into a supernatural realm inspired by African mythologies, tasking you with fighting your way out.

The Empyrion - Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation giveaways will end on October 17. On the same day, Invincible Presents: Atom Eve and Kardboard Kings drop in as part of the next giveaway.

Free Events

Next week, Valve will be kicking off the next Steam Next Fest, but before that storm of free events, two games are available to try out over this weekend.

First up, PowerWash Simulator brings its hyper-cleaning instruments for you and your friends to use in multiple filthy environments. The title is popular for its laid-back gameplay. Next, Kingdom Two Crowns delivers a minimalist micro-strategy adventure. Playable solo or in co-op, it has you building and expanding a kingdom while defending against raids and exploring other lands.

Big Deals

The specials of this week come from plenty of major franchises like Portal, Tomb Raider, SteamWorld, Telltale's Batman series, and more. With those and more, here's our hand-picked big deals list for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store’s autumn sale has come to an end already, but plenty of specials are still running as part of other promotions, featuring titles with atmospheric, turn-based, crafting-focused, and other elements. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

