Weekend PC Game Deals: Turn-based fests, Warhammer day specials, new choices, and more

The Humble Store refreshed its Choice selection this week. The October bundle is a packed one, bringing Remnant II and Persona 5 Strikers as headliners alongside six other titles.

Everything included in the bundle are Remnant II, Persona 5 Strikers, Jack Move, Dome Keeper, Jusant, Station to Station, Remnant Records, and McPixel 3.

All eight games are immediately yours to keep if you pay the Humble Choice Bundle’s $11.99 cost. The selection will refresh on November 5 with a new list of games, giving you a whole month to make the decision.

The Epic Games Store’s freebie promotion arrived holding a copy of Bear and Breakfast this week. The indie title is a cozy management game set deep in the woods.

Taking the role of the “well-meaning bear” Hank, you are tasked with building and managing a Bed and Breakfast establishment in the woods. Personalizing each room, taking care of tourists, earning profits, and solving a mystery are all part of the job in this laid-back experience.



The Bear and Breakfast giveaway will come to an end on October 10. As for next week, Epic will begin offering two freebies: Empyrion – Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation.

Humble also dropped two standard games bundles this week, and up first is the aptly titled Twin Stick ‘Em Up bundle. It touts RUINER, Windowkill, and LONE RUIN in its $4 first tier, followed by Go Mecha Ball and OTXO in the second tier for $10.

The bundle completes in the $12 tier by adding two more games, The Ascent – Cyber Edition and The Last Stand: Aftermath.

Next, the Warhammer Day bundle comes touting Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy, and Dakka Squadron for $6. The next tier adds two more items for $12, them being Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr as well as Shootas, Blood & Teef. Lastly, $15 gets you Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, and Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.



Both bundles come to an end in about three weeks’ time.

Big Deals

The discounts space is populated by plenty of turn-based RPG and strategy games this weekend thanks to the latest festival from Steam. Alongside it, specials from Warhammer Day, a number of Ubisoft classics, JRPG stragglers from last week, and plenty others are here too. Containing those and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG Store’s Autumn Sale is still touting almost 6000 sales on DRM-free games, and there’s only a week left on the promotion. It has also kicked off a giveaway for Whispering Willows that will last through the weekend, so grab it quick. Here are some highlights from the ongoing sales:

