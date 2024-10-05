Weekend PC Game Deals: Turn-based fests, Warhammer day specials, new choices, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.
The Humble Store refreshed its Choice selection this week. The October bundle is a packed one, bringing Remnant II and Persona 5 Strikers as headliners alongside six other titles.
Everything included in the bundle are Remnant II, Persona 5 Strikers, Jack Move, Dome Keeper, Jusant, Station to Station, Remnant Records, and McPixel 3.
All eight games are immediately yours to keep if you pay the Humble Choice Bundle’s $11.99 cost. The selection will refresh on November 5 with a new list of games, giving you a whole month to make the decision.
The Epic Games Store’s freebie promotion arrived holding a copy of Bear and Breakfast this week. The indie title is a cozy management game set deep in the woods.
Taking the role of the “well-meaning bear” Hank, you are tasked with building and managing a Bed and Breakfast establishment in the woods. Personalizing each room, taking care of tourists, earning profits, and solving a mystery are all part of the job in this laid-back experience.
The Bear and Breakfast giveaway will come to an end on October 10. As for next week, Epic will begin offering two freebies: Empyrion – Galactic Survival and Outliver: Tribulation.
Humble also dropped two standard games bundles this week, and up first is the aptly titled Twin Stick ‘Em Up bundle. It touts RUINER, Windowkill, and LONE RUIN in its $4 first tier, followed by Go Mecha Ball and OTXO in the second tier for $10.
The bundle completes in the $12 tier by adding two more games, The Ascent – Cyber Edition and The Last Stand: Aftermath.
Next, the Warhammer Day bundle comes touting Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy, and Dakka Squadron for $6. The next tier adds two more items for $12, them being Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr as well as Shootas, Blood & Teef. Lastly, $15 gets you Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin Ultimate Edition, Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, and Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters.
Both bundles come to an end in about three weeks’ time.
Big Deals
The discounts space is populated by plenty of turn-based RPG and strategy games this weekend thanks to the latest festival from Steam. Alongside it, specials from Warhammer Day, a number of Ubisoft classics, JRPG stragglers from last week, and plenty others are here too. Containing those and more, here’s our hand-picked big deals for the weekend:
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II – $35.99 on Steam
- Age of Wonders 4 – $32.49 on Steam
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin – $29.99 on Steam
- Diablo IV – $29.99 on Steam
- DARK SOULS III – $25.39 on Gamebillet
- Sea of Stars – $24.49 on Steam
- Rust – $23.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – $23.47 on Gamebillet
- Jagged Alliance 3 – $22.49 on Steam
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age™ - Definitive Edition – $19.99 on Steam
- Demeo – $19.99 on Steam
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout – $19.79 on Steam
- Diplomacy is Not an Option – $19.49 on Steam
- Temtem – $17.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Definitive Edition – $17.99 on Steam
- Lightyear Frontier – $17.49 on Steam
- Chained Echoes – $17.49 on Steam
- Songs of Conquest – $17.49 on Steam
- PowerWash Simulator – $17.49 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – $16.98 on Gamebillet
- Battle Brothers – $14.99 on Steam
- For The King II – $14.99 on Steam
- ACE COMBAT7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN: Maverick Edition – $14.99 on Steam
- Far Cry 6 – $14.99 on Steam
- Against the Storm – $14.99 on Steam
- Gloomhaven – $13.99 on Steam
- Dead Cells – $12.49 on Steam
- After the Fall – $11.99 on Steam
- Cassette Beasts – $11.99 on Steam
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition – $11.99 on Steam
- Goat Simulator 3 – $11.99 on Steam
- BATTLETECH – $9.99 on Steam
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut – $9.99 on Steam
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE – $9.99 on Steam
- Monster Hunter: World – $9.89 on Steam
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister – $8.99 on Steam
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – $8.99 on Steam
- Untitled Goose Game – $8.99 on Steam
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole™ – $8.99 on Steam
- Wasteland 3 – $7.99 on Steam
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $7.99 on Steam
- Into the Breach – $7.49 on Steam
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue – $5.99 on Steam
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – $5.99 on Steam
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $5.99 on Steam
- Borderlands 3 – $5.99 on Steam
- Metro Exodus – $5.99 on Steam
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition – $4.94 on Steam
- West of Loathing – $4.17 on Steam
- Darkest Dungeon – $3.74 on Steam
- XCOM 2 – $2.99 on Steam
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – $2.99 on Steam
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell – $2.49 on Steam
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within – $1.99 on Steam
- Bear and Breakfast – $0 on Epic Store
DRM-free Specials
The GOG Store’s Autumn Sale is still touting almost 6000 sales on DRM-free games, and there’s only a week left on the promotion. It has also kicked off a giveaway for Whispering Willows that will last through the weekend, so grab it quick. Here are some highlights from the ongoing sales:
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - $29.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - $23.99 on GOG
- RoboCop: Rogue City - $19.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - $15.99 on GOG
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $15.99 on GOG
- Evil West - $14.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - $14.29 on GOG
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker - $12.24 on GOG
- Inscryption - $7.99 on GOG
- The Settlers: Rise of an Empire - Gold Edition - $7.99 on GOG
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Anniversary Edition - $6.99 on GOG
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $5.99 on GOG
- Deliver Us The Moon - $5.99 on GOG
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $4.99 on GOG
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition - $4.99 on GOG
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe - $4.99 on GOG
- Transistor - $4.99 on GOG
- Hypnospace Outlaw - $4.79 on GOG
- Frostpunk - $4.49 on GOG
- Firewatch - $3.99 on GOG
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition - $3.39 on GOG
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $2.99 on GOG
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut - $2.99 on GOG
- Settlers 3: Ultimate Collection - $2.49 on GOG
- Blood: Fresh Supply - $2.49 on GOG
- Prince of Persia: Warrior Within - $1.99 on GOG
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time - $1.99 on GOG
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones - $1.99 on GOG
- The Technomancer - $1.49 on GOG
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc - $1.49 on GOG
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape - $1.49 on GOG
- Bridge Constructor Portal - $0.99 on GOG
- Whispering Willows - $0 on GOG
Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.
That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.
As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.
