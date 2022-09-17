Weekend PC Game Deals: Tokyo Game Show specials bring the heat

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The bundle space got bigger this week thanks to Humble's brand-new Total War Classics collection.

The $1 tier doesn't have a Total War game as the bundle's name suggests, but it does come with Creative Assembly's Viking: Battle for Asgard. The second tier begins the Total War lineup with Shogun Collection, Napoleon Definitive Edition, Medieval Collection, and Empire Definitive Edition from the series for $7.

The third and final tier is $12 and adds three more games to the selection, them being Total War: Shogun 2, its Rise of the Samurai standalone campaign, and Medieval II: Total War Definitive Edition.

A double giveaway came through from the Epic Games Store this week, this time offering copies of Spirit of the North and The Captain, both from indie developers.

Spirit of the North is an adventure game involving a red fox that has an encounter with a magical spirit fox. The story spans across mystical landscapes inspired by Nordic folklore and Iceland. Meanwhile, The Captain offers a retro-inspired sci-fi game involving a Spacefleet officer crossing the galaxy to save earth, with plenty of tough decisions along the way.

This duo will remain free to play until September 22, and up next are ARK: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven.

Free Events

Two games have arrived with free-to-play promotions this weekend.



Firaxis is putting out an invitation to strategy game fans with a free event for Civilization VI, its most recent turn-based 4X experience. Here you pick an empire from the numerous ones available and take it from the stone age to the space age while expanding your borders, making allies, and waging war when needed.

Also free-to-play this weekend is Golf With Your Friends, an arcade mini-golfing experience that supports up to 12 players in one session. A large number of courses with unique mechanics and themes are also available alongside three game modes and community made maps.

Big Deals

Quite a few games built in Japan are discounted today due to the ongoing Tokyo Game Show event. But before we get to the big deals section of this weekend, keep in mind Ubisoft is currently offering its game subscription service, Ubisoft+, for free until October 10. It touts almost every classic and modern game from the publisher plus DLCs.

And now, here's our handpicked specials list for this weekend:

DRM-free Goodness

THQ Nordic-published titles and RPGs of CD Projekt RED take the spotlight this weekend on the DRM-free GOG store. Here are some highlights:

