Western Digital My Cloud is still down, but now allows for Local Access for user files

Last week, the computer storage company Western Digital revealed that its company network had been hit by a hacker attack in late March. It was very vague about the nature of the attack, but it did say that it "caused and may continue to cause disruption" to its businesses. Its My Cloud online storage service has been down for about a week as well.

Late on Friday, the My Cloud status page posted an update, stating that while its online storage service may not be working, users who have files on a local storage device can now access them with a feature called Local Access. It states:

The Local Access feature allows you to directly access your personal files from a Windows or macOS computer that is connected to the same network as your device. To enable Local Access, use your favorite browser and connect to your device's Dashboard. Then enable the Local Access feature and create a new Local Access account.

You can go to this support page for more information on Local Access.

Meanwhile, we are still waiting for more information about the Western Digital attack on its network, including whether any personal information was stolen. The company's online store has been down since the incident. Hopefully, Western Digital will offer an update on the company's status soon.