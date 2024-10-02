Save over $180 on SanDisk 48TB Thunderbolt RAID external drive

If you are in need of a large amount of external (portable) storage space for all the data that you have ever had (we do not even mind if you are a data hoarder; some people like it, and it's your data and drive anyway), then you can have a look at SanDisk's 48TB G-RAID Mirror which is currently at its lowest ever price (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The G-RAID Mirror has RAID in its name since it essentially combines two 24 TB hard disk drives (HDDs) in RAID. By default, the G-RAID is configured in RAID 1, such that if one of the two drives fails, all your data is backed up. This is what provides the data redundancy in RAID 1.

This is how RAID 1 differs from RAID 0 as the former "mirrors" the data while the latter "stripes" it. However, a drawback of RAID 1 is that it is slower than RAID 0.

The key specifications of the SanDisk G-RAID Mirror 48 TB are given below:

Interface : Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) | USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10Gbps)

: Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) | USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10Gbps) Capacity : 48TB

: 48TB Data Transfer (in RAID 1): Up to 260 MB/s read | Up to 250 MB/s write

Aside from the 48 TB variant, the 16 TB variant of the G-RAID Mirror is also at its lowest price today. It is worth noting that both of these are based on CMR and hence are good choices for high resiliency 24x7 operations as well as backup purposes.

Get the SanDisk G-RAID Mirror at the links below:

SanDisk Professional 48TB G-RAID Mirror - External HDD, RAID with Redundancy, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 260MB/s Read in RAID 1 - SDPHH2H-048T-NBAAD: $1418.68 (Amazon US)

SanDisk Professional 16TB G-RAID Mirror - External HDD, RAID with Redundancy, Thunderbolt 3, USB (10Gbps), 7200RPM Ultrastar Hard Drive, Up to 250MB/s Read in RAID 1 - SDPHH2H-016T-NBAAD: $679.99 (Amazon US)

