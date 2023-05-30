WhatsApp beta brings draft filter, status archive and more to Windows, Android and iOS

Meta is working on bringing a flurry of new features to WhatsApp. Its iOS build v23.10.76 brings companion mode, which lets users log in to the same account from up to five devices. Previously, this mode only had a chatting and notification option from other larger screen devices, and the latest update brings calling and other mobile phones to the mix.

Source: WABetaInfo

This update enables users to make and receive calls from multiple phones using the same account, just like most other chatting apps. Users may expect to receive the update over the coming weeks.

In another update on Android, build v2.23.11.18, WhatsApp added support to archive status for business users. This comes as it brings its UI redesign for the Android app, both the traditional flavor and business variant.

Source: WABetaInfo

It also introduces usernames through the beta program on the Google Play Store. WABetaInfo spotted this feature on build v2.23.11.15. WhatsApp is preparing a public rollout of searchable usernames as an alternative to contacting other users based on phone numbers.

Source: WABetaInfo

Windows users on WhatsApp beta channel v2.2320.1.0 onwards can expect to change app languages independently of the system language. The language change option can be found in the settings menu under General. Users can now also filter chats with drafts written in them. It can be helpful to keep track of and find the currents quickly.

Source: WABetaInfo

For iOS and Android users on the latest builds, the chat app adds password encryption to end-to-end encrypted backup as an additional layer to ensure backup security. Users will be prompted to enter a password to retrieve backed-up messages on the cloud.

All these features are still under development, and to gain access, users may have to sign up for beta testing. Beta testers can expect to try out some of these features before the public rollout. For Android, ensure you are on the latest build above, v2.23.11.18; for iOS, v23.10.76 and Windows, v2.2320.1.0. To sign up for the beta, visit the Android and Windows links here.

Source: WABetaInfo 1, 2, 3, 4