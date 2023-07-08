WhatsApp rolling out contextual stickers, new chat list filters and timer for pinned items

After reaching 200 million users on its business app, WhatsApp users are in for a treat as contextual sticker suggestions start rolling out. Available to beta users on iOS v23.14.0.70 and Android v2.23.14.16 onwards, WhatsApp users can expect a sticker tray popup over the message box. For several years, this feature has already been on other apps, including LINE and Telegram. WhatsApp seems to be playing catch-up in the features game.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing a filter bar to make chats easily accessible by categories. Besides the default list, users can filter their conversations according to unread, personal, and business chats. This indicates chats can be labelled as personal or business. It previously worked on bringing draft filters and status archives, showing a pattern of effort to make it easier for users to manage their growing tally of chats. This feature is available on Android builds above v2.23.14.17 and will roll out to wider audiences in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp is developing a timer mechanism for pinned messages, where it will automatically unpin after a selected duration. According to the screenshot, only three lengths of time are available, meaning a message cannot be pinned indefinitely. Users can pin a message for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days.

It also makes pairing devices easier by adding an alternative to QR code scanning. Users on the latest build of WhatsApp can expect to see an option to link new devices using a phone number instead of the default QR scan option. This can bring flexibility to devices with malfunctioning cameras or laptops and decrease hassle.

Earlier last month, WhatsApp brought the ability to silence unknown callers automatically, a feature widely available to all users now. Users can manage their privacy and security within the security centre inside the app.

To be eligible to get access to the latest developing features earlier, make sure to sign up for the WhatsApp beta program on Google Play Store or TestFlight for Apple Ecosystem.

Via: WABetaInfo