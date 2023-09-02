WhatsApp finally bringing multi-account support to users

WhatsApp users can finally use multiple accounts on the same device without resorting to complicated tricks. Previously, users had to clone the WhatsApp app or use parallel spaces, which could potentially slow the device down by running parallel Google Play Services and increasing work overhead for the CPU.

With WhatsApp Beta 2.23.18.21 onwards, users on Android can expect to see a new interface with an "Add account" plus button. This feature was limited to selected beta testers, as reported previously for version 2.23.17.8. Besides adding the ability to use the same account on multiple phones, the broader introduction of this feature will make the app more like Messenger by Meta.

Another upcoming feature is who can add members to the communities on WhatsApp. Community owners can expect to toggle between everyone and only community admins for permission to add new members. This setting can be found on the community settings page.

Community admins will also be able to edit announcements made in the chats. The edit option will be available for up to 15 minutes after an announcement is made. In group chats, admins can select how far new members can see previous conversations upon joining. The recent history-sharing toggle will allow admins to let new users see chat history up to 24 hours before joining.

WhatsApp is moving away from phone number-only login to a multi-login approach. It is adding email an option to verify email addresses as an alternative channel to receive verification codes. It comes as a response to many users complaining about not being able to receive OTP (one-time passwords) over SMS. Eligible beta testers can try out this new feature available under account settings.

Are you confused as to why WhatsApp photo quality is disappointing? WhatsApp now features a persistent HD button above eligible high-quality photos in the selection screen before sending. When an image is higher than the standard size of 1200x1600 pixels, it will show an HD button to select the original quality for sending. This feature is now widely available for all users.

WhatsApp users on Android can expect to see a refreshed Material Design 3-inspired UI on their devices. This new interface shows the account icon on the top right corner, accompanied by the search, camera, and settings buttons.

This new addition of the profile picture can indicate the accommodation of the multi-account approach WhatsApp is working on. We see a similar layout on other apps supporting multiple accounts. To try out the on-test features, ensure you are on your platform's latest beta version of the app. You can update your app to the newest version from your device's App Store or Play Store.

Via: WABetaInfo