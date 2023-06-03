WhatsApp launches Security Center and redesigns its Android and iOS apps

WhatsApp launches the new Security Center on its website to increase security awareness for users on its platform. WhatsApp has Android, iOS, Windows, and web apps for regular and business users.

It highlights some key security features offered in its app:

Default Privacy No one can search for your phone number or read your personal messages.

Automatic

spam detection We catch and remove most spam and scam accounts before they can even reach you or before anyone reports them.

Proactive security alerts We prompt you to verify your identity if we detect any suspicious or unauthorized attempts to take over your account.



WhatsApp also urges users to be more proactive about their online security and be aware of steps that they can take to secure themselves against scams, frauds, and security breaches. Users can enable two-step verification by adding an extra six-digit pin that will be asked before switching to a new phone. They can also report suspicious fraud and problematic behaviors by other users.

On iOS v23.11.0.76 beta onwards, WhatsApp is including some redesigns including showing the profile photo on the settings button in the bottom left of the screen. in group chats, to avoid calls by mistake, they're making it a two-step process. The call button will now open a pop-up with Audio Call and Video Call options. It is also rolling out the Updates tab to some beta testers. It will be the new home for Status and channel updates.

On Android v2.23.12.8 beta onwards, users will be able to assign profile icons for group participants. This can make it easier for participants to distinguish others more easily with visuals. This feature was temporarily unavailable previously for unknown reasons. There's also a reshuffling of the emoji keyboard space. The emoji category bar has been shifted to the bottom and GIF, Sticker, and Emoji tab has been moved up to the top.

An exciting new addition to WhatsApp beta on Android is the Discover channel. This under-development feature can enable users to get news and updates from people they want to follow. The list can be sorted by recently added, popularity, and alphabetically. Users can look up new people or businesses they want to follow in this tab.

Finally, WhatsApp is switching to Material Design 3 for its Android app. It has a modern and fresh look, consistent with the rest of the Android 13 UI. Currently, the update is seen only in the toggles of the settings menu.

Source: WhatsApp via WABetaInfo