WhatsApp green screen bug is making the app beta unusable

WhatsApp beta updates let you try new and experimental features that is under development by the messaging platform. Notably, there are several new features such as the option to delete preset chat filter, "Add Yours" interactive sticker for Status updates, minimal light theme, option to search within channel, etc., under testing by WhatsApp for its Android app.

However, it is also important to remember that beta updates are also for helping developers find and fix the underlying bugs. There is always a risk involved with testing beta updates, as they can be flimsy and can cause the app to misbehave. And that is what has happened with the latest WhatsApp Android beta version.

According to multiple users on social media platform X, the WhatsApp Android beta app v2.24.24.5 is plagued with a green screen issue. The issue doesn't merely tint the screen green, instead, it turns the entire screen into solid green color, making the app unusable. As per X user @Battersonfdo3, the WhatsApp green screen issue triggers when clicking on a chat.

The new whatsapp beta update is causing the entire screen in green while clicking on any chat.@WhatsApp @wa_status

Please fix it ASAP. pic.twitter.com/Ei1i8AY0ne — BILLA BATTERSON 😍 (@Battersonfdo3) November 9, 2024

Another WhatsApp user on Reddit reoprted facing the green screen issue and claimed that reinstalling the app didn't fix the issue for him. Others suggested that restarting the phone, clearing cache, force stopping the app, and other normal fixes didn't do the job. It appears that there is an underlying sticky bug that needs the app developers attention.

Fortunately, it seems that the green screen issue is isolated to WhatsApp Android beta version 2.24.24.5, while some users have also coined the version 2.24.24.4 to be problematic.

If you are also experiencing the WhatsApp green screen issue, then the only solution, for now, would be uninstall the beta version and get the stable version from the Google Play Store. Wait for WhatsApp developers to fix this bug and then continue with the beta program.

Let us know in the comments below if you are also experiencing the green screen issue with WhatsApp or not.