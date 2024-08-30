Tired of disappearing tray icons in Windows 11? Try this simple fix

One of the missing features in Windows 11's taskbar and tray area is the ability to toggle on all tray icons with a single click. That feature exists in Windows 10, and it is a quick convenience for those who want to keep an eye on everything that is running, especially if their screens have enough real estate to accommodate all icons.

Although you can manually drag icons outside the overflow area, the process is a bit tedious, especially if you have many icons in the tray. Also, Windows 11 is known for messing around with tray icons, hiding them for no reason, or randomly bringing some back (looking at you, OneDrive). As usual, third-party developers fix things where Microsoft lags behind.

A simple Windhawk mod by m417z lets you toggle on all tray icons with a single click, just like it is possible in Windows 10's Settings app. For those unfamiliar, Windhawk is a third-party app and a repository of various tweaks for Windows 10 and 11. Many of them fix Windows 11's minor inconveniences, so it is worth checking out if you do not mind messing with third-party tweaking apps. However, Windhawk lets you check modules' source code so you can see what each mod is doing with your system.

If you want to try the mod that lets you turn on all tray icons, download Windhawk from the official website, install the app, search for "Always show all taskbar tray icons," and click install. You will see the effect right away. To revert the taskbar to the original state, click "Disable."

Another interesting mod that is available via Windhawk lets you move the taskbar to the side. The implementation is a bit convoluted, but some think it is better than having the taskbar permanently stuck at the bottom of the screen (Microsoft thinks that feature is not important).